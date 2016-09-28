21 dead from airstrike in Afghanistan

At least 21 are dead from an airstrike in Afghanistan, apparently carried out by an unmanned American plane.
Although most of those killed were armed militants, official sources in Afghanistan claimed that possibly three of them were civilians.
