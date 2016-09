13:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Peres will be buried 5 meters from Rabin The late Shimon Peres is to be buried 5 meters from former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the Har Herzl cemetery.



