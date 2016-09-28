Convicted: Murderer of Hasidic developer in New York

(JTA) - A Brooklyn construction worker was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Hasidic real estate developer Menachem Stark.

Kendel Felix, 28, faces 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Stark, whose body was found on Jan. 3, 2014, in a dumpster on suburban Long Island some 16 miles from his Brooklyn office nearly a day after he was abducted. Police said he was suffocated and his body burned.

Felix, who was employed by a contractor hired by Stark, was arrested on April 30, 2014, and admitted that he and two accomplices accidentally suffocated Stark after forcing him into a minivan following a struggle on the street outside the office in the Williamsburg section and sitting on his chest.