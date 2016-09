12:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Putin praises Peres for 'courage and patriotism' (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the late Shimon Peres for his "courage and patriotism".

"I was lucky enough to have the chance to speak with this remarkable person many times. Every time I admired his courage and patriotism, his wisdom and vision, his ability to grasp the essence of the most difficult issues," Putin said.



