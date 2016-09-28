12:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Europe: Five arrested for establishing ISIS cell German, Spanish and Belgian authorities cooperatively arrested five suspected of establishing an ISIS cell and advancing terror activity in Europe. Four of the arrested are Spanish citizens, while the fifth is from Morocco.



