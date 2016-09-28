Iran and Turkey talk Syria

(AFP) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday visited Ankara for his third set of talks with top Turkish officials in less than one-and-a-half-months despite standing on opposite sides of the Syria conflict, sources said.



Zarif met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in an unscheduled trip to Ankara on his way back to Tehran from a visit to New York for the UN

General Assembly, a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.



They discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the Syrian conflict, the source added.