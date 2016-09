11:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Foreign Ministry: Pope not coming for Peres' funeral The Foreign Ministry confirmed that Pope Francis will not be attending Shimon Peres' funeral. This comes after the Vatican denied earlier reports that the Pope was, indeed, attending.



► ◄ Last Briefs