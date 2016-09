10:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Netanyahu: Peres a 'visionary' who championed defense of Israel Read more



Prime Minister eulogizes former rival and 1996 election opponent as 'visionary' who 'strengthened Israel's defense.' ► ◄ Last Briefs