10:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Obama, Clinton, world leaders to attend Peres funeral Read more



Eighteen world leaders representing 11 countries notified the Israeli Foreign Ministry Wednesday morning that they plan to attend the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, scheduled for this Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs