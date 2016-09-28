Eighteen world leaders representing 11 countries notified the Israeli Foreign Ministry Wednesday morning that they plan to attend the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, scheduled for this Friday.
|
10:29
Reported
News BriefsElul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16
Obama, Clinton, world leaders to attend Peres funeral
Eighteen world leaders representing 11 countries notified the Israeli Foreign Ministry Wednesday morning that they plan to attend the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, scheduled for this Friday.
Last Briefs