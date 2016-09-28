10:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Chairman of Intel: Peres was a prophet of technology Chairman of technology company Intel in Israel Maxine Fassberg had words of praise for the late Shimon Peres: "He was a prophet of the high-tech boom and a man who knew how to read the technological map, sometimes better than those in the field."



