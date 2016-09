09:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Netanyahu's eulogy: I bow my head to Peres "With all the citizens of Israel, the nation of Israel, and many in the world, I bow my head to the memory of our beloved jewel of the nation, Shimon Peres, z"l."



