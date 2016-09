07:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Ben Gurion Airport preparing for international visitors Ben Gurion International Airport is making preparations for the reception of international heads of state and journalists expected to fly in for Shimon Peres' funeral. Temporary parking places have been allotted for airplanes, and preparations are underway for receiving delegations.



