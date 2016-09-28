Regev: Peres was a man of vision

Following a period of mourning, the ministerial committee for ceremonies, headed by Culture Minister Miri Regev, convened to discuss the coordination of the official state funeral of Shimon Peres with his family.

Regev, herself, had kind words of remembrance for the former President: "[Peres] left behind a legacy of public service for the State of Israel, its security and its relations with the countries of the world. Peres was a man of vision, of great ambition and strength. I am full of admiration for the public works which he took upon himself from a young age until his death [...]"