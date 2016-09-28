06:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Liberman: I will miss Shimon Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman eulogized former President Shimon Peres. "Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president, who also served as defense minister, foreign minister, and in a variety of roles since the state's establishment, has died. Peres was really the last generation of the giants who took part in the establishment of the state and this is a sad day for the people of Israel. Although we disagreed on political issues, in recent years, especially when he was president and I was foreign minister and until recently, when I was defense minister and he was former president, we used to meet often and talks about the country's future. I will miss Shimon, both as a mainstay of this country, and as a person. "



