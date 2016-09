06:33 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 MK Moses: We are thankful to Mr. Peres MK Menachem Eliezer Moses (United Torah Judaism) expressed his condolences over the death of former President Shimon Peres. "United Torah Judaism mourns the passing of former President Shimon Peres. The faction is thankful to Mr. Peres for standing alongside haredi Judaism in crucial decisions and knew how to appreciate and respect the Torah scholars and sages of Israel,” he said.



► ◄ Last Briefs