Barak: We lost a great stateman Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak eulogized former President Shimon Peres. "We lost a giant, a leader and a statesman of great stature. The last of the founders of the state. A man whose contribution to Israel's security, its status in the world and its desire for peace was incalculable. "His memory will enshrined in Israel's history book forever. May his memory be blessed."



