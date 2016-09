MK Yaakov Perry (Yesh Atid), former Shin Bet chief, eulogized former president Shimon Peres.

"Shimon Peres was a legend in life and in death. A brave leader, a visionary and a tireless activist. I stood next to him and was inspired by his struggle for peace, and his struggles for Israel's security and independence. Always firmly, directly and with tremendous originality.

“Sincere condolences to the family. May his soul be bound in the bond of life.”