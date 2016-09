The Likud denied on Tuesday evening reports in the media that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had asked the heads of the parties in the coalition to opine about the possibility of the Zionist Union party, headed by MK Yitzhak Herzog, joining the coalition.

A source in the Likud said that it was one of the heads of the coalition parties who raised the issue of expanding the coalition, to which the Prime Minister replied with a question: “What do you guys think about it?”