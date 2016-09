02:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 North Carolina: Charlotte police headquarters evacuated due to bomb threat The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters in North Carolina was evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon (local time). The CMPD confirmed on social media a suspicious package was found at the headquarters and the building was being evacuated. There were no reports of injuries. The incident is being investigated.



