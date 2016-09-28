A motorcyclist was moderately injured in accident on Highway 20, near the Herzliya junction, on Tuesday night.
He was treated by United Hatzalah volunteers and taken to hospital. The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
News BriefsElul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16
Motorcyclist moderately injured in accident on Highway 20
