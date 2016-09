01:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Neo-Nazi fliers dumped in Jacksonville neighborhood Read more



Fliers dropped in Jacksonville, Florida, say Jews are 'plotting the minds of our government', calling to 'take America back from the Jews.' ► ◄ Last Briefs