00:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 World Bank reappoints its president The World Bank on Tuesday reappointed Jim Yong Kim to a five-year term as its president. Kim, an American citizen, was unanimously chosen by the bank's executive directors for a term that begins on July 1, 2017, the World Bank said in a statement quoted by Reuters.



