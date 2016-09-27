Marine police and a helicopter searched, Tuesday evening for a 34-year-old woman at the Sironit (mermaid) beach in Netanya.
According to reports, the woman entered the water and was not seen coming out.
Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16
Search for 34-year-old woman at Netanya beach
