MK raps IDF decision on outside lecturers

Member of Knesset Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) attacked, Tuesday evening, the decision by Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces to end the Education Corps' practice of subcontracting with external civilian institutions to provide lecturers for soldiers.

Azaria called the decision "very unfortunate" and "a surrender to extreme elements which are trying to influence the army." She said, "Now because of the pressure by those elements, educational projects have been cancelled which were intended for senior officers, reflecting the diversity of identities and opinions in Israeli society."