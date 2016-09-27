New commander: The navy's responsibilities have grown

Incoming commander of the navy Eli Sharvit said, Tuesday evening, that the branch has changed, "in terms of the borders of its responsibility, the expanse of the area over which it is responsible and its place in the security of the state of Israel".

Speaking at the Haifa Naval Base ceremony in which he took over for Ram Rotberg, Sharvit said the navy has not changed "in terms of the people who serve there, their devotion and sticking to the goal. It's also not different in its flexibility of thought and operational daring, which have always been there."