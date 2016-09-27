A person was lightly wounded, Tuesday evening, when terrorists threw a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Luban Ash-Sharqiya, northeast of Ramallah.
The vehicle's windshield was damaged.
21:44
News BriefsElul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16
Israeli car firebombed in Binyamin region
