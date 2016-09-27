IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16

Israeli car firebombed in Binyamin region

A person was lightly wounded, Tuesday evening, when terrorists threw a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Luban Ash-Sharqiya, northeast of Ramallah.

The vehicle's windshield was damaged.



