21:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Israeli car firebombed in Binyamin region A person was lightly wounded, Tuesday evening, when terrorists threw a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Luban Ash-Sharqiya, northeast of Ramallah. The vehicle's windshield was damaged.



