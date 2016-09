21:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Appeal: send Azariya home for the holidays Read more



Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) asks Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces to release soldier Elor Azariya for Rosh Hashanah so he can be with his ill father and the rest of his family for the holidays. Azariya is being tried for manslaughter in the shooting of a wounded terrorist. ► ◄ Last Briefs