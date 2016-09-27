IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16

MDA dealt with 499 terror incidents in the past year

The Magen David Adom emergency service called on people with at least 20 hours of medical training (doctors, nurses, medics, paramedics - civilian and military, first-aid providers, etc.) to join its Ne'emanei Haim (Life Trustees) project for providing first-aid wherever they may be.

MDA said it has responded to 499 attacks in the terror wave that began a year ago. Those attacks resulted in 40 dead and 459 wounded. There were 131 rock attacks and 123 stabbings, in addition to dozens of shooting and vehicle incidents, a rocket attack and a bus bombing.



