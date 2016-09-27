IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
20:17
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16

Jerusalem light rail stoned

Police were sent to the northern Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Shuafat, Tuesday evening, after rocks were thrown at a train of the Jerusalem light rail.

There were no injuries but the train's windshield was damaged.



Last Briefs