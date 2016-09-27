Police were sent to the northern Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Shuafat, Tuesday evening, after rocks were thrown at a train of the Jerusalem light rail.
There were no injuries but the train's windshield was damaged.
Jerusalem light rail stoned
