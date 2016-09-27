IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16

7-month-old baby in car accident passes away

A 7-month-old baby who was critically injured this morning in a car accident near the Shoket Junction has passed away.

Her father was also seriously injured in the accident, and her mother was moderately injured, as their car collided with a bus.



