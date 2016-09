18:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Supreme Court rules against demolition of terrorist's house Supreme Court rules against the home demolition of Bassam Ameen al-Sayeh, one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Eitam and Na’ama Henkin. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs