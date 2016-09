18:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 FBI official: Rahami wasn't tied to terror group A senior FBI source said that the perpetrator of the bomb attacks of late in New York and New Jersey, Ahmad Rahami, was not acting under the auspices of a major terror organization.



