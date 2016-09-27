At a conference at the European Parliament amidst growing threats of anti-Semitism, Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, questioned the place of Jews in Europe.

"The situation of Jews in Europe today is like a person standing on train tracks and trains coming towards you from both sides at an ever-increasing speed. One side is radical Islam and the other is the extreme right. Jews are worried about the future of Europe – a place where we can live with freedom and the freedom to express our religion in a safe and free environment. However, the question we must ask ourselves, as European Jews, is; does Europe have a future for Jews? Is there a future for Europe? For a while, we thought that Europeans thought it was not their problem. But today, after the major second Paris attack in November 2015, the attack in Nice and the attack in Brussels airport, we can say that Europe has understood that this is not a problem Jews face alone but a problem for the very fabric of Europe itself. "