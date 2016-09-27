Turkey: 87 Intelligence workers fired

In Turkey, 87 Intelligence personnel were fired on suspicions of ties to the recent failed coup.
Turkish officials said that 141 Intelligence personnel have been fired since the coup on suspicions of complicity.
