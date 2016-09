17:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Security alert in Jerusalem area Read more



Police forces are deploying in the Jerusalem district due to an intelligence alert. Security forces are taking stations throughout the main roads and thoroughfares and checkpoints are being set. The police have said in a statement that at this stage there are no special instructions for public and citizens should go about their routines as usual. They do remind the public, however, to be aware and report any suspicious people or objects.