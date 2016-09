17:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Health Ministry calls for flu shots for pregnant women The Health Ministry called today on pregnant women to get vaccinations against influenza. "The flu is perceived sometimes as a light seasonal and passing sickness, but it can cause serious sickness and death. Especially among vulnerable groups like pregnant women," the Ministry announced.



