17:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 'If Amona falls, Netanyahu won't be PM for long' Read more



MK Nissan Slomiansky, in an interview with Arutz Sheva, warns of the detrimental effects of destroying the town of Amona. ► ◄ Last Briefs