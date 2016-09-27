IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16

Ahmadinejad won't run for President of Iran

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad declared that he won't run for President of Iran in the upcoming elections.

"In accordance with the wishes of the Supreme Leader, I don't have the intention of running in next year's elections," he said.



