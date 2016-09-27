Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad declared that he won't run for President of Iran in the upcoming elections.
"In accordance with the wishes of the Supreme Leader, I don't have the intention of running in next year's elections," he said.
|
16:00
Reported
News BriefsElul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16
Ahmadinejad won't run for President of Iran
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad declared that he won't run for President of Iran in the upcoming elections.
"In accordance with the wishes of the Supreme Leader, I don't have the intention of running in next year's elections," he said.
Last Briefs