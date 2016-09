15:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Dramatic deterioration in Peres' condition Doctors treating former President and two-time Prime Minister Shimon Peres say his condition has deteriorated significantly. Peres, 93, suffered a stroke roughly two weeks ago. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs