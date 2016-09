15:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 IDF taps 'enemy of settlement enterprise' for senior position Read more



Doron Ben-Barak appointed deputy military prosecutor. MK Struk slams appointee as 'enemy of settlement enterprise.' ► ◄ Last Briefs