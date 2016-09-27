14:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 'It is no secret Obama and I have had disagreements' Upon his return from the US, PM Netanyahu announced this morning, "It is no secret that President Obama and I have had our disagreements, first and foremost on the Iranian issue. But, as it is clear, these disagreements have not clouded the strong and solid relations between the countries at all. The link between the United States and Israel is based, not only on deep common interests, but also on shared values that is without parallel in the world. This finds expression, first and foremost, in the massive support of the American public for the State of Israel, which I saw everywhere during my visit to the United States."



