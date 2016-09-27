Terrorist accomplices not charged by Danish court

A Danish court on Tuesday acquitted four Danes accused of aiding a Copenhagen terrorist who killed a filmmaker and a

Jewish security guard in twin attacks in February 2015, AFP reported.



The four had been charged with "terror offenses" for providing support for Danish-Palestinian Omar El-Hussein ahead of the second attack,

which took place outside a synagogue.



Their actions were "not of such a character that the actions can lead to a conviction for complicity," the verdict read.



The four men are Bhostan Hossein, 27, Liban Elmi, 21, Ibrahim Abbas, 23, and Mahmoud Rabea, 32.



Hossein and Elmi were however convicted of a lesser charge for disposing of the weapon. Their sentences were to be announced later Tuesday.