13:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Molotov Cocktails thrown at soldiers near Beit El Terrorists threw Mototov Cocktails at soldiers near Beit El. There were no injuries, and searches are underway to apprehend the terrorists.



► ◄ Last Briefs