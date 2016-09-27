Anti-Semitic fliers found in Jacksonville, Florida

(JTA) - Fliers calling to “Take America back from the Jews” were dropped in a Jacksonville, Florida, neighborhood that is home to Jewish residents and several Jewish institutions.

The leaflets, which also claimed that the Jews are “plotting the minds of our government” and that it was up to the recipients to not “let them destroy what your European ancestors built,” were discovered Sunday morning in the driveway of the Jewish Community Alliance, two Jacksonville synagogues and the driveways of area homes, the Florida Times-Union reported.