Energy and Infrastructure Minister Yuval Steinitz said, Tuesday, that the deal announced on Monday to supply Jordan's electric company with natural gas marked "an historic moment".

Speaking before the cabinet meeting, Steinitz said, "For the first time in its history, Israel has become an energy exporter, a gas exporter." Steinitz said he will travel to Athens on Wednesday for a meeting with Greek and Cypriot energy ministers on establishing a pipeline to supply additional countries.