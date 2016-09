11:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Highway 31 re-opens The stretch of Route 31 between Highway 60 and Hura re-opened to traffic, Tuesday morning. It had been closed due to the collission of a bus and a vehicle.



