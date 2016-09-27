5 weapons makers arrested in Hevron and Yatir

The Shabak Israel Security Agency announced, Tuesday, the arrest of five residents of Hevron and nearby Yatir on suspicion of producing and trafficking weapons.

The arrests follow operations over the last few evenings, in which the suspects turned in a variety of weapons, including things they had produced, an M-16 rifle, lots of ammunition, a pipe bomb and knives. Also seized was a lathe used to make arms and more than 150,000 shekels suspected of coming from weapons sales. The suspects were detained for further investigation.