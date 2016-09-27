IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16

Witness: Azariya fired out of sense of danger

Former Gaza Division commander Shmuel Zakai told the manslaughter trial of solder Elor Azariya, Tuesday morning, that it appeared from the videotape of the incident that Azariya fired at a wounded terrorist because he was afraid the terrorist had an explosive device.

Testifying for the defense, Zakai, who serves as Ben-Gurion Airport's CEO, said opening fire under such circumstances is reasonable. He also said there's a difference between fearing and confirming the presence of an explosive, and it was not clear from the video if Azariya was, in fact, in danger.



