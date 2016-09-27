'Witness made up story to save his neck'

A lawyer for Stas Misezhnikov told Israel Defense Forces Radio, Tuesday, that the former tourism minister did not use cocaine, as claimed in the recommendation to try him on corruption charges.

Denying the charges on behalf of his client, attorney Yuval Sasson said, "This is fiction. There is a person, from what we know, who is a state's witness who gave evidence to save his neck after they caught him in very serious crimes with very solid evidence.... He fabricated this tale and we'll prove it to the prosecution."