6 arrested in Shuafat refugee camp for terror, crime

Police and Border Guards arrested six people, Monday evening in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, on suspicion of involvement in terror and criminal activities. One of them was arrested while throwing rocks at officers.

The security personnel seized a variety of weapons including a marble gun, marbles, knives, ceramic protective vests, ammunition crates, stocking masks and incitement materials. The operation against illegal weapons and suspects was part of an increased security preparedness ahead of the Jewish high-holiday season.